Zelenskyy Heads To Florida For High-Stakes Ukraine Peace Talks With Trump

Ukraine’s peace push will enter a decisive moment as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

On Friday, Zelenskyy said he expects to meet Trump "in the near future."

He said the meeting will take place in Florida on Sunday to discuss a U.S.-brokered 20-point peace framework and separate proposals for American security guarantees, calling the plan about 90% complete.

The Ukrainian leader said negotiations are accelerating, adding that "a lot can be decided" before the end of the year.

Trump, in an interview with Politico published Friday, signaled Washington's leverage, saying any deal ultimately requires his approval.

He also said he expects to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

Zelenskyy and Trump have met multiple times this year, following a tense February White House encounter that erupted into a heated exchange. Their most recent meeting in October was notably more cordial.

See Also: Trump Blasts $50 Million Defense CEO Paychecks While Weapons Face Delays

What’s In The US-Backed Peace Plan

The latest proposal includes a potential demilitarized zone in eastern Ukraine, where both sides would pull back forces, sidestepping the unresolved question of legal control over contested territory, reported BBC.

Zelenskyy has floated the idea of a demilitarized "free economic zone" in parts of the Donbas not fully seized by Russia.

Ukraine has also pushed for binding U.S. and European security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5, alongside maintaining its military at roughly 800,000 troops — a point Russia opposes.

Russia Pushes Back As Talks Continue

Russian officials say negotiations are making "slow but steady progress," but insist the plan being discussed with Kyiv differs from proposals Moscow is reviewing with Washington, the report noted.

The Kremlin has demanded full control of the Donbas, including areas it does not occupy.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock