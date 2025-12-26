Nigeria Confirms US-Coordinated Airstrikes Killed ISIS Militants In Sokoto State

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a recent military strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto state was carried out in coordination with the United States.

The ministry said the operation was part of structured security cooperation, involving intelligence sharing and coordinated strategy, and resulted in precise strikes on terrorist positions in northwest Nigeria.

The ministry stated: “This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.”

Coordinated Strikes Under U.S.-Nigeria Cooperation

U.S. Africa Command also confirmed the strike killed multiple ISIS militants in coordination with Nigerian authorities. The operation targeted known ISIS camps in the region.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump, from Mar-a-Lago, where he is continuing his holiday tradition on Christmas Day, announced via a Truth Social post that the United States had launched a military strike against Islamic State militants in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria.

Echoing Trump's message, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also thanked the Nigerian government for its support and cooperation.

Trump had earlier warned of possible military intervention in Nigeria in response to the killing of Christians, prompting the African Union to urge the United States to engage with Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue.

In late November, Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to discuss the violence targeting Christians in the country.

