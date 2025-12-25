Kennedy Center's Christmas Eve Jazz Concert Canceled After Trump Name Added To Historic Performing Arts Landmark

The Kennedy Center's annual Christmas Eve jazz concert was canceled after its longtime host withdrew in protest of a controversial renaming that added President Donald Trump's name to the iconic cultural institution.

Longtime Host Pulls Out In Protest

The Kennedy Center's traditional Christmas Eve "Jazz Jams" concert was abruptly canceled this week after musician Chuck Redd, who has hosted the event since 2006, declined to perform following changes to the center's name.

Redd told the Associated Press that his decision came after seeing Trump's name added to both the Kennedy Center's website and the exterior of the building.

"When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert," Redd said in an email to the publication on Christmas Eve.

The Kennedy Center's website also confirmed that the concert had been canceled.

Trump-Appointed Board Approves Name Change

Earlier this month, board members appointed by Trump voted to rename the building to honor both Trump and former President John F. Kennedy.

The venue, originally named after Kennedy, has long been considered a bipartisan symbol of American culture and the arts.

The building's facade now reads, "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

The decision has sparked sharp criticism from Democrats, members of the Kennedy family and arts advocates.

Legal Questions And Political Fallout

Legal experts have also raised questions about whether the board has the authority to rename the center, noting that Congress originally approved the building's name and may be required to authorize any changes.

Despite the controversy, the Kennedy Center quickly updated its signage and online materials to reflect the new name.

