Trump Says US Launched 'Powerful And Deadly' Strike In Nigeria Against ISIS, Says Terrorists Targeted Christians: 'There Would Be Hell To Pay'

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. carried out airstrikes against Islamic State militants in northwestern Nigeria, framing the action as a response to escalating violence against Christians.

Trump Announces US Military Action In Nigeria

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he ordered a decisive U.S. strike against ISIS-linked militants operating in northwest Nigeria, accusing the group of targeting and killing Christians.

"Tonight, at my direction as commander in chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorists S**m in northwest Nigeria," Trump wrote on social media, adding that the militants had been "viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians."

He suggested the operation would not be a one-off. "May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

Source: Truth Social

Defense Secretary Says US ‘Ready' To Act

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the president's message, saying the administration had made clear that violence against Christians in Nigeria and elsewhere would not be tolerated.

"The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end," Hegseth wrote on X.

He said the Department of War was “ready” to act swiftly and thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation.

Nigeria Returns To US Religious Freedom Watchlist

The strikes follow Trump's decision to place Nigeria back on the U.S. State Department's "Countries of Particular Concern" list, which identifies nations accused of severe violations of religious freedom.

Trump first designated Nigeria during his previous term, a move reversed in 2021 under former President Joe Biden.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has long struggled with extremist violence, criminal gangs and banditry affecting both Christian and Muslim communities.

The country is home to hundreds of ethnic groups practicing Christianity, Islam and traditional religions.

Diplomatic Shift Comes As US Reduces Regional Presence

The military action comes as the U.S. maintains a reduced footprint in West Africa following the withdrawal of about 1,000 troops from neighboring Niger last year.

Moreover, the Trump administration has abruptly ordered the return of nearly 30 career ambassadors from U.S. embassies worldwide, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing officials familiar with the decision.

