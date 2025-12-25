Trump Hails 'Record Stock Market' And GDP In Christmas Greetings, Says Radical Left Doing Everything To 'Destroy' America

President Donald Trump put politics at the center of his Christmas Eve messaging, pairing cheery Santa-tracker calls with children with a searing social media post that lashed out at Democrats and boasted about the economy.

Trump's Christmas Message Blends Faith, Fury, Politics

The holiday greeting struck a far less conciliatory tone than many other leaders' seasonal wishes. In his post, Trump wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left… that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement." He framed the message as a celebration of his policy reversals and a warning to opponents.

He continued, "What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT."

Commerce Department figures confirm third-quarter growth of 4.3%, although economists note that inflation remains around 2.7% and say some of the surge reflects temporary effects from trade and defense.

See Also: They Found Their Dad’s Budget From 1989 And Thought It’d Be A Snapshot Of Simpler Times. Instead, People Are Shocked By The Numbers

Santa Calls Offer Lighter, More Traditional Moments

Earlier in the evening, Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined NORAD's Santa-tracking calls from Florida, joking with children about their wish lists and Santa's route.

Other Leaders Share Softer, Less Partisan Greetings

Other political figures kept their Christmas Eve messages mostly free of partisan fire. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden shared a photo with the caption, "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted a picture with her husband, Bruce Mann, and their dog, Bailey, writing that they named him after George Bailey from It's a Wonderful Life and hoped he would "stand up to Big Bank executives too," while wishing followers a happy, healthy holiday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, meanwhile, posted a clip of National Guard personnel walking along a sidewalk with Christmas hats on, adding, “Merry Christmas to our warriors — America's best.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) Press Office, meanwhile, continued to mock Trump admin members and the President through AI-generated ‘Christmas Wish Lists’ for each of them. In the post meant for Trump, the press office account said, “Merry Griftmas, Donald! Christmas for the peasants, crypto for the president.”

Read Next:

Photo: noamgalai/Shutterstock