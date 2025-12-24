Trump Dishes On Santa's Cookie Cravings During Call With Kids: 'He Tends To Be A Little On The Cherubic Side'

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined the North American Aerospace Defense Command Christmas Eve tradition by taking calls from children across the country tracking Santa's journey. The first couple spent the evening at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, connecting with young callers who shared their hopes and questions for the holiday.

Trump, Cookies And Santa’s Cherubic Side

The president and first lady took part in NORAD's annual Santa Tracker hotline from the Mar-a-Lago resort, where they are spending the holidays, reported The Hill. Speaking enthusiastically with children, Trump fielded questions ranging from cookies for Santa to Christmas wishes and even found room for a few political asides.

When one child from North Carolina asked if Santa would be upset about not getting cookies, Trump replied, "I think he won't get mad, but I think he'll be very disappointed. You know, Santa, he tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side."

He later quipped to another caller, "Not coal, no you don't want coal — you mean clean, beautiful coal," echoing his long-standing defense of the energy source he has described as "reliable" and "beautiful" despite environmental criticism.

Santa Loves Oklahoma

Trump also praised two kids from Oklahoma, joking that "Santa loves Oklahoma like I do," and reminded them the state had been "very good" to him in the 2020 election. Meanwhile, Melania Trump asked children about their holiday wishes and families, continuing the lighthearted spirit of the evening.

At one point, Trump told reporters nearby that while he could "do this all day long," he also had to "get back to matters dealing with Russia, China, and Ukraine." Smiling between calls, he added, "This is fun, right? This is America."

NORAD's Santa Tracker showed St. Nicholas en route to King Edward Point in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands at the time of writing. He was last tracked over Salvador, Brazil, and had delivered more than 4 billion gifts, according to NORAD.

Christmas As Trump’s Cultural Narrative

The annual NORAD tracking event, now a staple of White House holiday traditions, offers presidents a rare opportunity to strike a personal and lighter tone. But such moments also reveal contrasts in messaging—particularly for Trump, who has long highlighted Christmas as part of his broader cultural narrative.

In 2023, Trump told supporters he had "brought back the phrase Merry Christmas," claiming credit for reviving traditional holiday expressions once deemed politically charged, according to Benzinga's earlier reporting. This year's NORAD appearance continues that theme, blending nostalgia and politics with lighthearted banter that reflects Trump's distinctive approach to public engagement.

Gift Affordability Brings Economic Unease

The exchange also arrives during a period of mounting economic unease for American families navigating holiday spending pressures. As recent polling suggests, nearly half of U.S. households report difficulty affording gifts, a trend Trump's allies attribute to broader inflationary forces and policy headwinds.

