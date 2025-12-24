Trump's AI Hiring Push Attracts 25,000 Applicants As White House Seeks Experts For Federal 'Tech Force' Roles

The White House's AI-focused hiring initiative has attracted interest from roughly 25,000 people, as the Donald Trump administration looks to recruit 1,000 engineers and technologists for a new federal program known as "Tech Force."

Trump Administration Sees Surge In AI Talent Interest

On Tuesday, Scott Kupor, director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, took to X and said more than 25,000 people have registered for the U.S. Tech Force initiative.

Kupor said registered applicants were sent emails on Tuesday with the program's first job postings and urged those who have not yet signed up to apply, describing Tech Force as an opportunity to serve the country while advancing their careers.

What Is Tech Force And Where Will Recruits Work

The first Tech Force cohort will include about 1,000 recruits who will commit to two-year stints working on technology and AI-related projects across federal agencies.

These include the Departments of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs and Justice, along with other government offices.

AI Hiring Stands Out Amid Federal Job Cuts

The initiative is part of Trump's broader AI agenda, even as his second administration has prioritized shrinking the federal workforce.

Tech Force represents a notable departure from that downsizing push, signaling that AI expertise is being treated as a strategic priority.

November Jobs Data Shows Slowing Hiring

Meanwhile, the U.S. labor market showed more pronounced signs of easing in November, with job gains coming in near already modest forecasts while the unemployment rate climbed more than expected, adding to worries that the economic slowdown may be losing resilience.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 64,000 in November, slightly exceeding economists' expectations of 50,000 but remaining well below levels generally viewed as consistent with solid job growth, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Private-sector hiring continued to offer some support, as employers added 69,000 jobs, surpassing forecasts of 40,000 and standing out as a relative bright spot in the report.

