Chuck Schumer Says Trump Is 'Trying Again To Kill Thousands Of Good-Paying Union Jobs' As Administration Freezes Offshore Wind Projects

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned the President Donald Trump administration's decision to freeze five offshore wind projects, saying it endangers high-paying union jobs and slows the nation's clean energy progress.

Schumer Criticizes Trump Over Offshore Wind Freeze

On Tuesday, the U.S. government halted approvals for five major offshore wind projects, a move that sent company stocks lower and raised concerns among industry and labor leaders.

In response, Schumer posted on X, saying, "Donald Trump is trying AGAIN to kill thousands of good-paying union jobs and raise your electricity bill."

He added, "I have been fighting Trump's war against offshore wind—a war that threatens American jobs and American energy. I will keep fighting to make sure these projects, the thousands of jobs they create, and the energy they provide can continue."

The Trump administration froze five offshore wind projects off the East Coast, citing national security concerns, reported Reuters.

Officials said turbine blades and reflective towers can interfere with radar, making it harder to detect threats.

The pause allows federal agencies to assess and mitigate these risks, though critics argue the projects were already reviewed and approved, and that the freeze threatens jobs, clean energy, and grid reliability.

Critics Slam Trump's Offshore Wind Freeze

Several politicians and officials criticized the Trump administration's decision to freeze offshore wind projects across the U.S.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) called the move "unbelievably stupid," saying the national security justification is false since the projects were already approved or operational, and warned it threatens jobs, weakens the power grid, and reduces energy reliability.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum argued the freeze would make electricity significantly more expensive, with the five halted projects averaging 75% higher prices than existing East Coast grid rates.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)slammed the decision, pointing out that Trump is halting nearly completed projects while spending billions on battleships named after himself, calling it a poor "Christmas gift."

Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) highlighted the impact on Massachusetts, noting that blocking offshore wind projects conflicts with her efforts to save $13 billion on energy bills amid already high costs.

