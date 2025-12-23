Trump Says He's Hosting The Kennedy Center Honors, Floats Idea Of Switching To An Alternative Career: 'Would You Like Me To Leave The Presidency?'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed he is serving as “Master of Ceremony” for this year's Kennedy Center Honors ahead of the televised broadcast.

Trump Jokes About Life After The White House

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social ahead of the televised broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors, which he hosted earlier this month and is set to air Tuesday night on Paramount Skydance Corp's (NASDAQ:PSKY) CBS and Paramount+.

At the urging of the board and what he described as widespread public support, Trump said he stepped in as “Master of Ceremony” and asked followers to judge his performance.

He quipped that if viewers thought he did really well, they might want him to "leave the presidency" and take up hosting as a full-time job instead.

"If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?" he wrote on Truth Social.

The president also spotlighted this year's honorees, calling them "true greats" of entertainment, including Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, rock band KISS, country music icon George Strait and disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

Source: Truth Social

Trump previously built a high-profile television career, hosting NBC's “The Apprentice” from 2004 to 2015, before going on to co-host “The Celebrity Apprentice,” where well-known figures competed in business challenges to raise money for charity.

NBC is owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) , through its subsidiary NBCUniversal.

A Storied Institution Under The Spotlight

First established in 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors recognize individuals whose contributions have left a lasting impact on American culture and the arts, according to the center's mission.

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors will debut Tuesday, Dec. 23, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Renaming Push Sparks Legal, Political Backlash

Trump's ties to the Kennedy Center have been fraught with controversy, particularly after he restructured its board and the institution was subsequently renamed to include both his name and that of President Kennedy.

The administration later directed officials to add Trump's name to the Kennedy Center building, framing the move as a bipartisan tribute to both Trump and former President John F. Kennedy.

Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Md) said the directive is unlawful.

Members of the Kennedy family also condemned the move. Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center, said the administration's record on artists and free expression clashes with the values the Kennedy Center represents.

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) argued that renaming the center would be akin to renaming the Lincoln Memorial, calling it legally and historically untenable.

