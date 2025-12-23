Chuck Schumer Says Free Press Doesn't 'Kowtow' To Trump As Democrats Slam CBS Pulling '60 Minutes' Report On Notorious El Salvador Prison

Leading Democratic figures are raising alarms after a CBS News investigation into Trump-era deportations to El Salvador's CECOT prison was pulled, alleging political pressure from Trump allies influenced the decision.

Democrats Slam CBS Over Canceled Trump Deportation

On Monday, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton posted on X, highlighting the experiences of Juan José Ramos Ramos, Andry Omar Blanco Bonilla, and Wilmer José Vega Sandia, who said the Trump administration labeled them as gang members without evidence and deported them to the "brutal El Salvadoran prison."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the network for allegedly yielding to political pressure, calling on CBS to air the full, unedited story.

"A free press doesn't kowtow to the president – it holds him accountable," he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) suggested a possible conflict of interest, noting that CBS's parent company, Paramount, may rely on Trump-backed corporate deals.

She said the reporter described the story's cancellation as a "political decision" and added, "This looks like corruption."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) emphasized, "This is what happens when a Trump ally — one of the wealthiest people in the world — buys CBS.

He added, "Democracy requires a free press that holds power accountable — not billionaires who silence it."

Rep Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) also criticized the decision undermined public trust in both government and the media.

He posted, "A free press isn't free if stories get shelved just because the powerful won't talk."

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said CBS owed the public an explanation after reportedly pulling a story at the White House's request. He added that if the report was not influenced by the administration, that information should be made clear.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Trump In Talks For CBS’s 60 Minutes Interview

In October, President Donald Trump engaged in discussions with CBS News for a potential 60 Minutes interview, months after his campaign won a $16 million settlement from the network's parent company, Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ:PSKY) .

Sources told Semafor that CBS and the White House considered scheduling the interview while Trump was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly and Ryder Cup, but his schedule caused a delay.

CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker had been preparing for the segment, and the White House requested that any conversation be aired unedited.

Photo courtesy: noamgalai from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.