US Clears $951 Million Denmark Arms Deal As Trump Pushes For Greenland Acquisition Citing National Security: 'We Have To Have It'

Amid a potential $951 million arms deal between the United States and Denmark, President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance on the strategic importance of Greenland, citing national security concerns.

US Approves Denmark Missile Sale, Eyes Greenland

On Monday, the U.S. State Department cleared a potential $951 million sale of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles–Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER) and related equipment to Denmark, a move aimed at strengthening the country's capability to address current and emerging threats with modern air-to-air and surface-to-air munitions. The principal contractor for the same would be RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) .

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Monday, emphasized the significance of Greenland to U.S. defense interests. He pointed out the presence of Russian and Chinese ships along the coast as a reason for the U.S. to secure the territory.

"We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals," said Trump. “We have to have it,” he added.

Trump further stated that Denmark has spent “no money” on Greenland, and they have “no military protection.”

Trump’s comments come in the wake of Denmark and Greenland’s opposition to the remarks made by the newly appointed special envoy for Greenland, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. Landry had stated his intention to make the Arctic territory “a part of the U.S.” Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Danish Foreign Minister, expressed his objection to the appointment of a special envoy and his statements, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

See Also: Trump Media Stock Gains After-Hours As On-Chain Data Shows Company-Linked With President Purchased Bitcoin Worth $40 Million

Greenland's Strategic Value Sparks Debate

Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland has been a subject of debate. In January, it was reported that Denmark had announced a $2 billion Arctic defense upgrade, highlighting the strategic value of the island that hosts America's northernmost military installation and holds vast mineral wealth. This development was seen as a reason for Trump’s call for the acquisition as an “absolute necessity” for national security.

However, despite Trump’s push, a poll conducted in February revealed that nearly 90% of Greenlanders reject the U.S. proposal to acquire their island. This widespread opposition has been echoed by Rasmussen, who stated that “Greenland is Greenland,” firmly rejecting Trump’s suggestion of using military force or tariffs against Denmark to acquire the territory.

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

