Russia Suspected Of Developing Anti-Satellite Weapon To Target Elon Musk's Starlink: Report

Two NATO-nation intelligence services have reportedly raised suspicions about Russia’s potential development of an anti-satellite weapon, which is allegedly designed to disrupt Elon Musk‘s Starlink constellation, a move that could impact Western space dominance.

Russian Pellet Weapon Threat To Starlink

Russia is developing a so-called "zone-effect" weapon designed to flood Starlink orbits with hundreds of thousands of dense pellets, potentially knocking out multiple satellites simultaneously. The tactic, however, carries a high risk of widespread collateral damage to other spacecraft operating in orbit, AP News reported on Monday, citing intelligence documents.

According to the report, analysts who have not reviewed the findings remain skeptical about the weapon's effectiveness, warning that it could trigger uncontrollable chaos in space and disrupt satellite operations vital to companies and nations alike—including Russia and its ally China, which depend on thousands of satellites for essential activities.

See Also: Tencent Taps Nvidia Blackwell AI Chips Through Japan Cloud Deal Despite Trump Warning They Won’t Be Available To ‘Other People:’ Report

Russia’s Previous Starlink Targets Amid Tensions

This latest development adds to the series of actions and statements by Russia regarding Musk’s space ventures. In January 2024, it was reported that Russia was targeting Musk’s Starlink satellites by attaching signal jammers to its tanks, specifically to disrupt Ukrainian military operations.

Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he tested Starlink's Direct-to-Cell technology with Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov, calling it the future of satellite connectivity on smartphones. Musk reposted the announcement, underscoring SpaceX's intent to expand the service despite geopolitical tensions.

The finding is also surprising, because in April 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Musk and compared him to the architect of the Soviet Union’s space victories, Sergei Korolev. These recent allegations of an anti-satellite weapon development further underscore the complex relationship between Russia and Musk’s space endeavors.

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.