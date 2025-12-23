Howard Lutnick Says US Gold Card Program Generated $1.3 Billion In Few Days— Trump Calls It 'Green Card On Steroids'

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that $1.3 billion in sales have been generated within a few days of the launch of Trump Gold Card, which President Donald Trump described as a “green card on steroids.”

Gold Card Seen As Talent Acquisition, Debt Retention Tool

During the Most Favored Nation drug pricing press conference on Friday, Trump asked Lutnick about the sales of the card, who replied, “1 billion 300 million worth in a matter of a couple of days.”

He also mentioned the benefits of the Trump Gold Card program for companies, especially those looking to hire graduates from top schools. Trump said that the new program would allow these individuals to stay in the U.S. and work for big American companies.

Trump also added that all the money coming through Gold Card “goes toward reducing debt. Goes into the Treasury of the United States.”

Trump's Visa Push Raises Concerns

This announcement comes after the official launch of the “Trump Gold Card” and “Trump Platinum Card,” earlier this month. These programs promised fast-track residency and significant tax advantages for wealthy applicants.

In September, Trump reduced the original price of the Gold Card from $5 million to $1 million, promising fast-track U.S. residency. The administration also introduced the $5 million Trump Platinum Card, offering extended U.S. stays without tax on foreign income, and the $2 million Trump Corporate Gold Card for expedited residency of select employees. Nuri Katz, founder of Apex Capital Partners, called the price cut an "admission of failure," saying it raises doubts about the program's viability.

Trump’s immigration policies have been a significant part of his presidency, and they continue to generate both controversy and interest. Last week, the Trump administration has suspended the U.S. Green Card lottery program in December following the Brown University and MIT shootings.

