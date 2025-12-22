Elizabeth Warren Says Trump's IRS Attacks 'Bad News' For Everyone Except His Billionaire Buddies: 'I'm Pressing For Answers'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is warning that President Donald Trump's "attacks on the IRS" could spell trouble for millions of Americans heading into the next tax filing season, as Democrats question whether the agency can keep up after deep staffing and leadership shake-ups.

Warren Says IRS Attacks Will Hurt Taxpayers

In a post on X, Warren wrote, "Donald Trump’s attacks on the IRS are good news for his billionaire buddies and giant tax prep companies — but bad news for everyone getting ready for tax season. People rely on the IRS to file their taxes and get their refunds quickly and easily. I’m pressing for answers."

She attached a screenshot of an ABC News report outlining Senate Democrats' concerns about the IRS's readiness in the first full tax season under Trump's reshaped leadership team.

Democrats Warn IRS May Not Be Prepared

In a letter obtained first by ABC News, Warren and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) led 17 senators in warning Treasury Secretary and acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent that they have "serious concerns" the agency is "not prepared" for the next filing season and that taxpayers "may face delays and difficulties in filing returns and receiving refunds."

The Democrats pointed to large-scale layoffs and buyouts at the IRS, even as the agency must implement new tax code changes from Republicans' major tax and domestic policy bill that made earlier Trump-era cuts permanent.

Watchdog Flags Risks As Warren Escalates Fight

An inspector general report on the 2025 filing season found the IRS processed more returns than the prior year and met its phone service goals, but warned workforce reductions could soon "impact key processing programs and customer service going forward," including anti-fraud efforts. The watchdog said staffing losses could result in fewer processed returns, longer wait times for help, and as much as $360 million in fraudulent refunds slipping through in future years.

Warren has already clashed with Trump over tax administration. Earlier this month, she blasted expected price hikes from TurboTax and H&R Block, blaming Trump policies that killed the IRS's free Direct File system and added new Republican tax breaks that make filing more complicated.

Photo: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com

