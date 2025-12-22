Steve Witkoff Hails 'Productive And Constructive' Miami Talks With Russia Even As Unresolved Territorial Rift Clouds Peace

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that the talks in Miami, Florida, which spanned three days over the weekend, were aimed at aligning positions to bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Miami Talks Seek Ukraine Peace Alignment

Witkoff, on X on Sunday, described the meetings as “productive” and “constructive.” Besides Witkoff, the U.S. delegation comprised President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House aide Josh Gruenbaum.

Witkoff, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. emphasized the need for a “shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States, and Europe.” He also acknowledged Russia’s commitment to achieving peace in Ukraine.

The discussions centered on critical matters, including the creation of a 20-point plan, establishing a multilateral security guarantee framework, a U.S. security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and advancing economic initiatives to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

Earlier this week, U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials reported progress on security guarantees for Kyiv, though Moscow's acceptance remains uncertain. Despite the progress, the discussions revealed a significant point of contention. Russia aims to retain the Ukrainian territories it has seized, a demand that Kyiv has refused to entertain.

US Shifts On Crimea; EU Pledges Aid

The recent talks come in the wake of a proposed peace deal that could see the U.S. formally recognizing Russia’s control over Crimea and parts of eastern and southern Ukraine. This shift in U.S. diplomatic policy has raised concerns among European partners. However, Trump had reportedly clarified earlier that his administration's peace proposal to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict is not a final deal.

Meanwhile, the EU has pledged a substantial aid package for Ukraine, with leaders agreeing to allocate €90 billion ($105.41 billion) for 2026 and 2027. This aid, which does not touch Russian assets, is part of Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, which are projected to reach $524 billion.

Russia Could Sustain War Spending, US Downplays Threat

Despite the economic strain, Russia is expected to sustain its war spending for at least another two to three years, according to a former Russian central bank deputy chairman, Sergey Aleksashenko.

On the flipside, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that U.S. intelligence shows Russia cannot conquer Ukraine or invade Europe, arguing claims otherwise are meant to undermine Trump's peace efforts and noting Russia wants to avoid a wider war.

