Bernie Sanders Sounds Alarm On Collapsing Primary Health Care, Calls For Immediate Funding For Community Clinics Serving 32 Million Americans

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is warning that America's primary health care system is in crisis and is urging Congress to immediately increase funding for community health centers that serve millions of low-income and working-class Americans.

Primary Health Care System Faces Urgent Crisis

On Sunday, Sanders posted on X, highlighting the struggles of primary health care in the United States.

"In the midst of a broken health care system, primary health care is collapsing," he wrote.

Sanders emphasized that every American should have access to a doctor when they are sick.

Call For Immediate Funding

He specifically called for increased support for community health centers, which provide essential medical services to roughly 32 million Americans who are low-income or working-class.

"We must increase funding NOW for the community health centers who serve 32 million low income and working class Americans" Sanders said, framing it as a matter of urgent public concern.

Democrats Slam GOP Over Rising Costs And Health Care Crisis

Several top Democrats are criticizing Republicans over economic and health care issues.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) highlighted that while billionaires received tax breaks, millions of working Americans face higher insurance premiums or lose coverage, with health care topping constituents' concerns.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) condemned GOP inaction on the high cost of living, saying Americans deserve better.

Last week, House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pointed out that President Donald Trump offered no solutions to lower health care premiums, warning that rising costs next year are the responsibility of Trump and Republicans.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) added that rising unemployment and living expenses are forcing Americans to choose between rent and health insurance, even as billionaires and corporations received $1 trillion in tax breaks.

