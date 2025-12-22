Rand Paul Rejects JD Vance As Trump's Heir Apparent In 2028, Slams 'Pro-Tariff Protectionists'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Sunday he does not see Vice President JD Vance as his choice for president in 2028, highlighting an ideological rift inside the GOP over tariffs, trade and the size of government.

Paul Rejects Vance As Trump's Economic Heir

Asked on ABC's "This Week" whether Vance is the heir apparent to President Donald Trump, Paul answered, "No."

Paul said his skepticism stems from policy, not personality. "I think there needs to be representatives in the Republican Party who still believe international trade is good, who still believe in free market capitalism, who still believe in low taxes," he said, lamenting that few Republicans now challenge Trump's sweeping tariffs or new spending.

Senator Defends Free Trade, Low Taxes

"It used to separate conservatives and liberals that conservatives thought it was a spending problem — we didn't want less revenue, we wanted less spending," Paul said, before adding that "all these pro-tariff protectionists, they love taxes… That has never been a conservative position."

The Kentucky Republican has become one of his party's most vocal critics of Trump's trade wars, warning that tariffs function as taxes on American consumers and on exporters in his home state.

According to an Associated Press report, in May, he told Kentucky business leaders that agriculture, auto manufacturing, bourbon and homebuilding all face higher costs and uncertainty from retaliatory duties.

Tariff Fight Highlights GOP's Ideological Divide

Reuters, in April, reported that Paul now routinely contrasts that stance with Vance, who has defended Trump's tariffs as essential to "the national security of manufacturing and making the things that we need, from steel to pharmaceuticals."

"I'm going to continue to try to lead a conservative free-market wing in the party, and we'll see where things lead over time," Paul said on ABC, signaling he could oppose a Vance bid even if Trump backs his vice president in 2028.

Paul has previously warned that Trump’s tariffs risk "farmageddon" for growers and amount to taxation without representation.

