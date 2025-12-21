Don Beyer Calls Trump 'Most Corrupt President,' Accuses Him Of Using White House, Crypto, Foreign Gifts To Enrich Family, Allies

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) accused President Donald Trump of using the powers of the presidency to enrich himself, his family and close allies, while millions of Americans struggle to afford necessities.

Trump Crypto Ventures, Regulatory Rollbacks Draw Scrutiny

On Sunday, in a post on X, the Virginia Democrat called Trump "the most corrupt president in American history," urging Republicans to stop defending him and support congressional action.

"He’s using the White House to enrich himself and his family, to obstruct justice, and to reward his friends and sycophants," Beyer said.

He added, "But it doesn’t have to be this way. Republicans just need to stand up to Trump. No more excuses."

Beyer pointed to Trump-linked cryptocurrency ventures, including World Liberty Financial and a Trump-branded meme coin, which he said have generated more than $800 million and significantly boosted Trump's wealth.

He warned that loosely regulated crypto markets could allow foreign investors to seek political influence and accused Trump of rolling back investor protections while halting enforcement actions against supportive crypto firms.

Qatar Jet Offer And Saudi Business Deals Raise Ethics Questions

Beyer also criticized Trump for accepting a luxury Boeing jet offered by the Qatari government, saying taxpayers could spend up to $1 billion retrofitting the aircraft for presidential use before Trump retained it for personal use after leaving office.

He further raised concerns about ongoing Trump family real estate and licensing deals in Saudi Arabia, arguing that foreign governments may receive favorable U.S. policy decisions in return for enriching the Trump family.

Democrats Criticize Trump Family's Billion-Dollar Profits

Democrats have accused the Trump family of using the presidency for personal financial gain.

On Sunday, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) claimed the Trump family has generated at least $4 billion since Trump's re-election through crypto ventures, merchandising, and other business deals, calling it an unprecedented exploitation of the office.

Earlier this month, Hillary Clinton alleged the Trump administration compromised U.S. and Ukraine interests to benefit the Trump family and their allies financially.

In October, Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) criticized Trump for earning billions via alleged corrupt crypto deals, luxury properties, and payouts from companies like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) .

He also accused Republicans of shutting down government efforts to provide affordable healthcare for working Americans.

