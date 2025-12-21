Trump's Second Term Could Be Derailed By 'Gigantic' 125% Healthcare Premium Shock, Warns Ben Shapiro: GOP Will Lose House Without 'Compromise'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro warned that Republicans risk sabotaging the rest of President Donald Trump's second term if they allow enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire, arguing the resulting spike in health insurance premiums could cost the GOP control of the House.

Premiums Could Jump By ‘Gigantic’ 125%

On his show on Saturday, Shapiro said that Trump is currently “having a tough time in the approval ratings,” which he said was primarily driven by “concerns about affordability.”

Shapiro cited projections showing that if enhanced ACA subsidies lapse at the end of 2025, out-of-pocket premiums for subsidized enrollees could more than double. He warned that a Republican proposal expected to lower premiums by about 11% would fall far short of offsetting “the otherwise gigantic jump of 125%.”

While agreeing with conservative critiques of the current healthcare system, Shapiro argued Republicans face an unavoidable political choice.

According to Shapiro, they can either pursue a policy path that costs them control of the House, and as a result, end up derailing the rest of Trump’s second term, or they can make a “pragmatic compromise,” which preserves a Republican majority and the possibility of a real change in the regulatory structure.

Trump’s Policies Resulting In ‘Serious Affordability Crisis’

Shapiro’s warning comes as the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Republican healthcare bill last week, effectively ending the pandemic-era federal healthcare subsidy.

At the same time, prominent economists, such as Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics, have warned about a “serious affordability crisis” unfolding due to Trump’s policies on tariffs and restrictive immigration, which he said was pointing to “even higher inflation dead ahead.”

Economist Peter Schiff had similarly stated that while former President Joe Biden contributed to the current crisis, Trump’s policies were exacerbating it.

