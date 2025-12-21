Anthony Scaramucci Slams Susie Wiles, Dubs Her 'Mrs. Doubtfire' And Says She Cuts Through People 'Like A Hot Butter Knife'

Anthony Scaramucci recently took to X to express his views on the current White House staff and their internal dynamics.

In a post on Saturday, Scaramucci criticized Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump‘s Chief of Staff, comparing her role to that of a nanny overseeing children within the White House and the cabinet.

He referred to her as “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a moniker he claims is used within the White House. He also accused Wiles of spreading negative information about Elon Musk.

“I knew it came from Susie Wiles because she hates Elon. And now we got the confirmation in the Vanity Fair article. Remember, she denied it at the time, but now we have a recording of her saying that he’s a prolific user of ketamine. By the way, I’m not here to defend Elon Musk, but you know, he sent out a drug test. Okay. It said, Hey, I’m negative on all this stuff. I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Scaramucci said in the post.

Scaramucci’s post also included a critique of Pam Bondi and J.D. Vance, accusing Bondi of mishandling the Epstein case and Vance of switching sides for political gain.

“What I found revelatory about the whole thing is she’s telling Pam Bondi, not up for the job, mishandled the Epstein thing. The J.D. Vance guy, he switched over to Trump because he wanted to win the Senate. He actually hates Trump. In addition to being a conspiracy theorist, he’s vacuous on policies and principles,” he shared.

“She said his conversion to Trump’s side was sort of political. Exactly. And she goes through these people with a hot butter knife,” he added.

He further alleged that Vance harbors a dislike for Trump despite his political alignment.

Scaramucci’s X post sheds light on the alleged internal conflicts within the White House and the cabinet. His accusations against Wiles and her alleged dislike for Musk could potentially impact the latter’s public image and business dealings.

Furthermore, his claims about Bondi and Vance may stir up controversy within their respective political circles.

