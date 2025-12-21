How Donald Trump's Billionaire Friend Became Putin's Preferred US Envoy

Real estate magnate Steve Witkoff is now a key player in U.S.-Russia relations. This unconventional appointment by President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows among traditional diplomatic circles and allies alike.

What Happened: Witkoff, who lacked previous diplomatic experience, has emerged as a significant figure in U.S.-Russia negotiations.

This development came to light following a message from the Saudi Arabian crown prince, which indicated Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s interest in meeting with Witkoff.

The report, published by The Wall Street Journal, also revealed that Putin has been examining psychological profiles of Trump’s officials, including Keith Kellogg, the retired three-star general Trump had appointed as America's envoy to Russia and Ukraine.

However, the narrative is now being shaped by Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, a financier linked to the Kremlin, who are reportedly crafting a new economic and security structure for Europe.

Witkoff’s sudden rise has sparked concerns among longstanding European allies, who feel uninformed about the U.S.’s diplomatic maneuvers.

Witkoff has repeatedly declined CIA briefings on Russia and has not yet visited Ukraine, leading to apprehensions about the course of the negotiations, reports the outlet.

Despite the concerns, Trump has lauded Witkoff’s performance, stating that “people love Steve.” Witkoff himself has defended his unconventional approach, arguing that it’s time to try something new in the face of a war that has resulted in over a million casualties.

Why It Matters: The appointment of Witkoff, a real estate tycoon with no diplomatic experience, to such a critical role in U.S.-Russia relations represents a significant shift in traditional diplomatic practices.

His unconventional approach and the lack of transparency surrounding his appointment have raised concerns among allies, potentially straining international relations.

Furthermore, his reluctance to engage with traditional intelligence sources such as the CIA could have implications for the direction and outcome of negotiations with Russia.

