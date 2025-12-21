Trump's Net Worth Skyrockets, Pelosi's Stock Picks, Russia's Claims And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been an eventful week, with significant developments in the political landscape. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

What Happened To Donald Trump’s Net Worth?

President Donald Trump‘s net worth experienced a massive surge, increasing by over $500 million in a single day. This was driven by a substantial rise in the shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) after the company announced a merger with TAE Technologies valued at $6 billion. Trump’s majority ownership of the company, currently managed by his Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, led to the surge. His wealth is now estimated at $6.8 billion by Forbes.

Nancy Pelosi, Tom Lee Make Market Waves

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is known for her stock trading activity, particularly her husband’s large technology stock purchases. Her trades have attracted attention due to their timing and market-beating performance. Fundstrat co-founder and Head of Research, Tom Lee, is one of the most renowned financial analysts.

Chuck Schumer’s Critique Of Trump’s Address

President Donald Trump’s national address on Wednesday, where he claimed to have stopped inflation, was met with criticism from Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed Trump’s narrative, accusing him of misleading Americans about inflation, prices, and policy outcomes.

Trump Allegedly Promised Ukraine Territory

Russia’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, alleged that the Trump White House promised Ukrainian territory to finalize a truce. This claim led to a tumble in oil prices. Lavrov stated that the Trump administration acknowledged that territories, including Crimea and Donbas, should become part of Russia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Clarifies Stance On Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) defended her conservative credentials and rebuffed President Trump’s “traitor” label. She clarified that she was elected to support her district and promote America First policies, not to defend every word of Trump’s. Greene’s response was posted on X.

