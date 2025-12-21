Paul Krugman Criticizes Trump's National Security Strategy, Warns Of Ideological Shift

Paul Krugman has criticized Donald Trump‘s National Security Strategy, suggesting that parts of the document resemble rhetoric from North Korea.

Shift From Traditional US Policy

According to Krugman’s Substack, the strategy released by the White House represents a significant shift from traditional U.S. foreign policy.

During a discussion with Martin Wolf of the Financial Times, Krugman emphasized the strategy’s apparent disregard for liberal values and democracy. He noted that the document seems to oppose these longstanding American contributions to global affairs. Krugman remarked, “Some of it reads as if it was translated from the North Korean, with effusive praise for Dear Leader.”

Pivot Towards Regional Dominance

The strategy also marks a pivot towards regional dominance in the Americas, rather than global ideological competition, particularly with China. Krugman observed that the document minimizes the rivalry with China, a theme that was prominent during Trump’s previous term. He expressed surprise at the administration’s approach, likening it to early 19th-century geopolitics.

Furthermore, Krugman criticized the strategy’s stance on Europe, suggesting it pressures European nations to abandon liberal values. He argued that the U.S. appears more concerned with demographic changes in Europe than with competing with China on the global stage.

Trump's National Security Strategy

The unveiling of Trump’s National Security Strategy marks a continuation of his administration’s hard-line approach to securing U.S. power both domestically and internationally. The strategy outlines ambitious economic goals and reinforces America’s military and technological leadership. It introduces a Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine, emphasizing an America-first policy in global dealings.

Krugman’s critique comes amid his broader concerns about the Trump administration’s impact on financial stability and affordability in the U.S. In November 2025, he warned that Trump’s allies were undermining financial regulations, potentially leading to instability reminiscent of the 2008 crisis.

Additionally, Krugman has argued that Trump’s policies are making America less affordable, contradicting the president’s economic promises.

