Trump Endorses Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman For New York Governor Race

President Donald Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York governor on Saturday, calling him “MAGA all the way” in a Truth Social post.

Trump stated Blakeman had been with him from the very beginning and praised his work with ICE, the Border Patrol, and law enforcement on border security and migrant crime.

“As Nassau County Executive, he is working tirelessly with the Brave Heroes of ICE, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement to Keep Our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Community, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The U.S. President said Blakeman would fight to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote U.S. manufacturing, champion American energy dominance, strengthen support for the military and veterans, advance election integrity, and protect the Second Amendment.

Republican Primary Field Narrows

The endorsement comes after Representative Elise Stefanik decided on Friday not to run for reelection to the House and to halt her gubernatorial campaign. Stefanik, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, began running for governor of New York in November but withdrew due to family issues and the inefficiency of a protracted primary contest.

New York Republican Committee chair Ed Cox has also endorsed Blakeman after Stefanik’s exit. Blakeman faces Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the 2026 race.

