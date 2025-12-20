Trump Administration Proposes Five-Year Social Media Disclosure For Visa Waiver Travelers

The Donald Trump administration is proposing that travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries submit up to five years of social media history before entering the United States.

Mandatory Social Media, Personal History Checks For Visa

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the plan in the Federal Register, stating that visitors will also need to provide all phone numbers used over the past five years and email addresses from the past 10 years, reported Al Jazeera.

"Protecting the United States from foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats," the notice said, citing Executive Order 14161, signed by Trump in January 2025.

Publicly Accessible Social Media Will Be Reviewed

Travelers would submit social media handles, not passwords, allowing officials to review publicly available content.

The rule applies to citizens from 42 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Australia, who currently travel under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Experts warn the move could have wide-reaching implications.

Caroline DeCell, senior staff attorney at Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute, said, "Even travellers who post publicly on social media typically maintain some expectation of obscurity."

She added, “It's a massive blow to First Amendment freedoms."

Controversy Over Trump's Social Media Travel Rules

On Wednesday, Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) criticized Trump's plan on X to require Visa Waiver Program travelers to submit five years of social media history, calling it a burdensome measure that could hurt U.S. tourism and provoke reciprocal requirements from other countries.

Secretary Marco Rubio emphasized that a visa is a privilege, not a right, and that the government can both deny and revoke visas if a holder engages in inappropriate or prohibited activities.

Last week, Journalist Aaron Rupar posted that when asked whether requiring five years of social media for tourist visas could reduce tourism.

Trump dismissed the concern, saying the U.S. is "doing so well" and stressing the need to keep "the wrong people" out of the country.

