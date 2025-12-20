President Donald Trump has sent the Senate a nomination that could reshape U.S. cyber and intelligence leadership.

The White House transmitted the nomination of Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd this week, POLITICO reports.

Nomination Heads To Senate Panels

The nomination appeared in the Congressional Record late Monday.

Lawmakers routed it to the Senate Armed Services Committee and later the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The filing does not name the job, but it signals a promotion to four-star general. That rank is required to lead both the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, POLITICO adds. People familiar with the process said Trump picked Rudd for the dual-hatted role.

One person said Rudd interviewed at the White House last week.

Both Senate committees oversee the NSA and Cyber Command.

Lawmakers Signal Early Scrutiny

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, acknowledged the nomination. Warner said he will review Rudd's qualifications amid growing cyber and national security threats, POLITICO adds.

Other committee leaders declined comment or did not respond.

The Pentagon directed questions to the White House. The White House said no nomination had been sent, despite Senate records showing receipt.

Leadership Vacuum Continues

Lt. Gen. William Hartman has led both agencies in an acting role since April. Trump removed Gen. Timothy Haugh earlier this year from the Senate-confirmed position.

Warner criticized the administration for taking months to name a nominee.

"This kind of chaos and vacancy at the top makes America less safe," Warner said.

POLITICO reported last year that Hartman was Trump's initial choice.

Trump later changed course. Hartman plans to retire next year or after a successor wins confirmation.

