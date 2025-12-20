Bernie Sanders Warns Billionaires Are Buying Elections As Pro-AI Super PACs Target Candidates Advocating AI Safety, Transparency: 'Cannot Be Alllowed'

On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) warned that wealthy tech investors are preparing to spend vast sums in upcoming elections to defeat lawmakers who push for AI oversight, intensifying concerns over money, power, and democracy.

Sanders Sounds Alarm Over Big Tech's Political Spending

Warner took to X and said, "Big Tech Oligarchs will spend hundreds of millions to defeat candidates who express concerns about AI and robotics," arguing that billionaires "cannot be allowed to buy elections."

Sanders said the moment underscores the need to overturn Citizens United and move to public funding of elections.

He shared a Washington Post report detailing how tech-backed political groups are mobilizing ahead of the 2026 midterms to shape AI policy.

Pro-AI Super PACs Target Regulation Supporters

The report describes an emerging political fight as major investors and technology companies seek to blunt momentum for AI regulation.

A super PAC called Leading the Future, backed by prominent tech executives and investors, has amassed more than $100 million and is preparing to support or oppose candidates in congressional and state races.

One of its first targets is New York Democratic state lawmaker Alex Bores, who sponsored legislation requiring large AI companies to disclose safety data.

An attack ad accused him of threatening innovation. Bores pushed back online, saying, "AI billionaires, go have fun… We're standing up for New Yorkers."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Bores' AI bill into law the same day.

Meta, Trump Allies Enter the AI Political Fight

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has also launched two super PACs—its first in the company's history—donating tens of millions of dollars to influence AI policy and prevent a patchwork of state regulations, the report said.

The efforts align with moves by President Donald Trump, who has rolled back Joe Biden-era AI restrictions and threatened legal action against states that regulate the technology.

Trump's stance has sparked backlash within his own party, with some Republicans warning that close ties to Silicon Valley risk alienating voters concerned about jobs, energy costs, and data center expansion.

