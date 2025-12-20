FBI Charges Visa-Holding Researcher With Smuggling E. Coli Into US: 'Please Be Vigilant Of This Trend,' Says Kash Patel

Federal authorities alleged that Youhuang Xiang, a post-doctoral researcher, illegally imported Escherichia coli, a regulated biological material, into the U.S. from China without proper authorization and made false statements during the investigation.

FBI Warns Of Biosecurity And Economic Risks

On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the charges on X, framing the case as part of a broader pattern involving visa-holding researchers allegedly bypassing U.S. laws.

"This is yet another example of a researcher from China – given the privilege to work at a U.S. university – who then allegedly chose to take part in a scheme to circumvent U.S. laws," Patel wrote on X.

Patel warned that improperly controlled biological materials could pose serious risks. "If not properly controlled, E. coli and other biological materials could inflict devastating disease to U.S. crops and cause significant financial loss to the U.S. economy," he said.

Universities Urged To Tighten Oversight

The FBI director praised the bureau's Indianapolis and Chicago field offices, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, for their role in the case. He also issued a direct warning to academic institutions.

"Please be vigilant of this trend," Patel said, urging universities to ensure researchers understand and follow legal procedures for importing or exporting biological materials.

"There is a correct and legal way to obtain a license to import/export approved biological materials, and it must be followed without exception."

Part Of Broader Enforcement Push

The case comes amid heightened enforcement under the Donald Trump administration's immigration and national security policies.

In June, federal prosecutors said two Chinese researchers were arrested after allegedly attempting to bring a crop-destroying fungus through Detroit Metropolitan Airport to study it at a University of Michigan laboratory.

