Trump Orders Large-Scale US Military Strikes On ISIS In Syria Following Deadly Attack On American Forces: 'Just As I Promised'

President Donald Trump has ordered sweeping U.S. military strikes across central Syria after a suspected Islamic State attack killed American troops.

US Launches ‘Operation Hawkeye Strike' Against ISIS

On Friday, the U.S. military launched large-scale air and rocket strikes against more than 70 Islamic State targets in Syria.

Taking to X, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation, dubbed "Operation Hawkeye Strike," targeted "ISIS fighters, infrastructure and weapons sites" across central Syria.

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," Hegseth said. "Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue."

Trump: Retaliation Delivered ‘Just As I Promised'

Trump said on Truth Social that the strikes delivered "very serious retaliation," adding that the Syrian government fully supported the operation.

"Just as I promised," Trump wrote, reiterating his warning that attacks on U.S. forces would be met with overwhelming force.

Source: Truth Social

The strikes followed a deadly attack Saturday in the central Syrian city of Palmyra, where an assailant targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces, killing two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter.

Three other U.S. troops were wounded.

Syrian authorities said the attacker was a member of the country's security forces suspected of sympathizing with the Islamic State.

