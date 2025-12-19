Bernie Sanders Questions Elon Musk's Universal High Income, Free Housing Claims Amid AI, Robotics Push: 'How Will This Utopia Come…'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has slammed Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk amid an AI and Robotics push.

How Will This Utopia Come About, Bernie Sanders Asks

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Sanders shared a video directed at Musk. "Just a couple of questions for you," Sanders captioned the video. In the video, the Senator asked Musk questions about his artificial intelligence and robotics efforts, which will bring about a "utopia" in the world.

"You have told us poverty will be wiped out, work will be optional," Sanders said, adding that Musk also claimed that there will be "universal high income" for everyone. "How will this utopia come about?" Sanders asked if there were no "entry-level jobs" available in the market.

"When are they going to get the free housing?" Sanders asked, adding that if robots took over manufacturing jobs, when would the people working in factories receive free healthcare?

"I look forward to hearing about how you and your other oligarch friends are going to provide working people with the magnificent life that you promise," Sanders said. He also criticized President Donald Trump for doubling insurance premiums for millions of people and the SNAP benefit woes.

Elon Musk Vs Bernie Sanders

The pair recently got into a heated exchange on social media after Sanders criticized the construction of AI datacenters, asking for a moratorium on the data centers. The comments prompted Musk to call Sanders a coward who lacked "any sense of adventure."

Sanders had also voiced his opposition to the construction of new data centers in the past, warning that the tech industry’s AI push posed a threat to jobs, democracy, as well as public resources.

Sanders has received backing from Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who said that, despite representing Silicon Valley, he was backing Sanders as he shared that the AI technology should be helpful to workers and not “tech barons.”

Tesla's $1.58 Trillion Valuation, Falling Sales

Meanwhile, Tesla's total valuation recently reached $1.58 trillion, which further helped the EV giant bolster its position as the most valuable automaker in the world, putting it well ahead of other auto industry rivals, including Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) .

However, Tesla's sales continue to be lackluster, with the latest figures suggesting a steep 23% decline in November U.S. sales amid President Donald Trump‘s introduction of several anti-EV policy changes in the U.S., like relaxing CAFE standards, among other reasons.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric, while offering satisfactory Quality and Growth, but poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA rose 3.45% to $483.37 at market close, surging 0.28% to $484.70 during the after-hours session.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shuttertsock.com