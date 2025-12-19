EU Lines Up $105 Billion For Ukraine Aid Without Touching Russian Assets As Trump Pushes For Quick Peace Deal

Countries in the European Union (EU) will allocate €90 billion ($105.41 billion) in aid to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday.

“We have a deal,” Costa confirmed on social media platform X, as EU leaders met for a two-day summit in Brussels.

The EU has been deliberating over how to use immobilised Russian central bank assets—estimated at around €210 billion ($246 billion)—seized after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and mostly held in Belgium, as Ukraine’s reconstruction needs are projected to reach $524 billion.

Moscow has repeatedly insisted it will retaliate if Western nations proceed with any plan to seize or repurpose Russia’s frozen assets.

EU Won’t Tap Russian Assets— To Borrow Instead

Ultimately, EU leaders have decided not to tap Russian assets to finance Ukraine's support package. Instead, the bloc has agreed to raise money through joint borrowing backed by the EU budget, providing Kyiv a lifeline as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a quick deal to end the war.

“Ukraine will only repay this loan once Russia pays reparations,” Costa said in a statement, adding that the EU reserved the right to make use of the immobilised assets to repay this loan.

“The only way forward is a ceasefire and a negotiated peace. Our political and financial support to Ukraine will not falter: in war, in peace and in reconstruction. We are committed to building a free and prosperous Ukraine within the European Union.”

Since the start of the war in 2022, the EU’s support to Kyiv has reportedly exceeded €187 billion.

Zelenskyy Grateful For Aid,

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is grateful to European Union leaders on Friday.

“This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience," he said in a post on X.

“It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and for unity. Together, we are defending the future of our continent,” Zelenskyy added.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian representatives are set to hold fresh talks on Ukraine in Miami this weekend. Trump has said that the U.S. was "working very hard" to broker a peace deal.

