Chuck Schumer Says Americans Saw A 'Rich' President Trapped In A Bubble In National Address, Dismisses Trump's Narrative That Inflation Is 'Stopped'

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a national address to declare economic and border victories, drawing swift backlash from Democrats who accused him of misleading Americans about inflation, prices and policy outcomes.

Trump Touts Economy, Border Security And Tariffs

Speaking from the White House, Trump framed his first year in office as a dramatic turnaround, blaming former President Joe Biden for inflation and immigration challenges while crediting his administration for restoring economic strength and global respect.

Trump said inflation was "stopped," wages were rising, prices were falling and the U.S. border was secure.

He also promoted tariffs as a win for American workers, promised aggressive housing reforms, lower energy costs and higher military pay and pointed to upcoming global events — including the World Cup, Olympics and the nation's 250th anniversary — as symbols of renewed U.S. leadership.

Several of the president's statements, however, were disputed by independent economic data.

Chuck Schumer: Trump ‘Played The Blame Game'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the address shortly afterward, saying Trump failed to offer real solutions for rising costs.

"The only thing Americans saw last night was a very rich president trapped in a bubble, forced by his advisors to give a speech that he didn't want to give," Schumer said on X.

"Instead of giving Americans a plan on lowering costs, Trump played the blame game. Americans deserve better."

Adam Schiff Breaks Down 18 Lies In 18 Minutes

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) released a video response accusing Trump of making false or misleading statements on inflation, taxes, healthcare, crime, immigration and foreign policy.

Schiff argued inflation remains around 3%, prices for groceries, housing and cars are still rising and Trump overstated investment figures and tax cut achievements.

He also challenged statements that tariffs are paid by foreign countries, saying the costs fall on American consumers.

Schiff said the speech appeared aimed at calming voter concerns about affordability but instead highlighted a disconnect from everyday economic struggles.

MAGA Allies Praise ‘America First' Vision

Supporters rallied behind Trump, including self-proclaimed MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman, who called the address a declaration of national revival.

Eagleman echoed Trump's statements that inflation is under control, the border is secure and the U.S. is poised for historic economic growth.

