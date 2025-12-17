Congressman Discloses 50+ Stock Trades: Here's Why Purchasing Palantir Stock Is Catching Attention

When it comes to tracking the stock trades made by members of Congress, items such as the timing of purchases and sales, what committees a member serves on and their past history could draw attention from retail traders.

For recent trades made by Rep. Gilbert (Gil) Ray Cisneros (D-Calif.), it's the committee assignment drawing attention to a new disclosure.

• Palantir Technologies stock is showing upward bias. Where is PLTR stock headed?

Cisneros Buys Palantir Stock Again

Cisneros disclosed buying shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) in a recent filing made on Dec. 15, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The congressman disclosed buying $1,000 to $15,000 of Palantir shares on Nov. 7 and $1,000 to $15,000 of Palantir shares on Nov. 18. The transactions were part of a filing that included more than 50 trades, including some sales and purchases of well-known companies such as members of the Magnificent Seven.

Cisneros' purchase of Palantir is drawing attention on social media thanks to the congressman's committee assignment: he is part of the House Armed Services Committee.

"The House Committee on Armed Services is responsible for funding and oversight of the Department of Defense, the United States Armed Forces, and portions of the Department of Energy," a description for the committee reads.

Being a member of this committee could create a conflict of interest for the congressman, with Palantir often landing government contracts.

In fact, Palantir recently announced a new partnership with the U.S. Navy in December on a new initiative called ShipOS, with up to $448 million approved.

Cisneros latest disclosure also included buying $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) , a defense company that could also draw interest given his committee assignment.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Palantir Stock Soars In 2025

Shares of Palantir are up over 135% year-to-date in 2025 as one of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks for the year.

The congressman has bought Palantir shares multiple times in 2025, with the following trades made:

Jan. 24 : $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $78.44 to $82.24

: $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $78.44 to $82.24 March 31 : $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $78.75 to $84.65

: $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $78.75 to $84.65 Oct. 9: $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $179.95 to $187.62

$1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $179.95 to $187.62 Nov. 7 : $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $168.91 to $178.70

: $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $168.91 to $178.70 Nov. 18: $1,000 to $15,000 in PLTR shares, stock traded from $165.50 to $172.83

With shares currently trading at $177.29, Cisneros is up significantly on his purchases made in January and March, while his later purchases during the year are likely up a little bit.

Other trades made in Palantir stock by members of Congress have also drawn interest from traders with Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) buying shares and belonging to a Homeland Security subcommittee, and Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) filing trades including Palantir late and past the 45-day deadline.

Palantir will continue to be one of the most followed stocks for trading disclosures from members of Congress, given its large amount of government contracts moving forward.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock