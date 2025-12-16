Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Wasn't Elected To Defend Every 'Letter And Word' Of Trump: 'I'm Not In A Cult'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), on Tuesday, defended her conservative credentials and pushed back on President Donald Trump's decision to brand her a "traitor," saying she was not elected to "defend every letter and word of President Trump's."

Greene Says ‘Traitor' Label Undermines GOP Agenda

In a post on X, Greene wrote, "I'm not in a cult! I supported President Trump & voted with him 98% of the time, but when it came down to supporting the victims of Jeffery Epstein, he called me a ‘traitor.' I was not elected to defend every letter and word of President Trump's. I was sent to Washington to support the people of my great district and promote America First policies that this country overwhelmingly voted for in 2024."

She continued, "Calling me a ‘traitor' is not only childish and hurtful, but completely undermines the agenda Republicans fought so hard to work for. I hope President Trump keeps his campaign promises and delivers for the American people!"

Interview Highlights America First Record And Rift

Greene's post promoted an interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones, where she called herself an America First Republican who has stood with Jan. 6 defendants and Epstein survivors, and said Trump still branded her a traitor for backing the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed the House 427–1 and the Senate by unanimous consent this fall and orders the Justice Department to release previously sealed records.

Greene said Trump will be personally responsible for his decisions, hires and rhetoric in a second term, rejecting efforts to blame advisers if his agenda falls short. She warned that failing to deliver America First results could cost Republicans midterm races and fuel extremism on both the right and left, and denied talk of gubernatorial, Senate or presidential bids as "lies" while insisting she still backs Trump's platform but wants "accountability, including for the president."

Threats, Resignation And Growing Break With Trump

Greene said last week she feels "very sorry for President Trump" despite his public insults, arguing that his rhetoric has helped fuel serious threats against her family, including death threats, a reported pipe bomb threat to her home and messages targeting her son that repeated his "Marjorie Traitor Greene" nickname.

Since announcing she will resign from Congress effective Jan. 5, 2026, she has boosted her media profile, sharpened her criticism of what she calls a weaponized MAGA movement and in one viral interview, likened Trump's treatment of allies to that of a domestic abuser.

