Joe Biden Warns, 'If We Don't Lead, Who Leads The World? Russia? China?' Urges US To Maintain Global Leadership

Former President Joe Biden warned that a retreat from U.S. global leadership would allow rivals to dominate international affairs, as he pushed back against foreign policy changes under President Donald Trump.

Biden Warns Russia And China Will Fill US Leadership Void

On Monday, speaking at a meet-and-greet event connected to his presidential library, Biden questioned the consequences of reduced American engagement overseas, reported The Hill.

"If we don't lead, who leads the world? Russia? China?" Biden said. "We have to. We owe it to our own families, we owe it to the world and we can get it done."

The appearance was one of Biden's few public events since leaving office in January.

A Biden spokesperson said he had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer and completed a course of radiation therapy in October.

Trump Policy Shifts, NATO Debate Frame Biden's Remarks

Biden's comments come as the Trump administration has undone several Biden-era priorities, including canceling clean energy projects, firing Biden appointees and disputing the validity of executive actions signed using an autopen.

The remarks also coincide with renewed scrutiny of U.S. alliances. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has introduced legislation to withdraw the United States from NATO, with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) pledging support and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) offering companion legislation in the Senate.

Biden echoed similar themes in January during a farewell address to service members, citing U.S. support for Ukraine and NATO's eastern flank.

"If we don't lead the world, who will lead the world?" he said at the time.

Trump's Economic And Student Loan Policies Face Backlash

Earlier this year, former President Biden and Fox News host Jessica Tarlov criticized Trump's record on the economy, student loans, and foreign policy.

Tarlov said Trump worsened economic conditions, withheld key data, and oversaw rising layoffs, higher grocery and utility costs, and contracting manufacturing.

The Trump administration also proposed ending the Biden-era SAVE student loan relief program, potentially returning over 7.6 million borrowers to repayment, with costs projected at $342 billion over ten years.

Earlier this year, Biden condemned Trump's foreign policy, calling his proposals on Greenland, Canada, and Ukraine reckless and warning they could weaken NATO and U.S. global leadership.

