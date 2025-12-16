Jasmine Crockett Invites Regretful Trump Voters In Texas Senate Run: They're 'Absolutely Welcome In Our Campaign'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) says voters disillusioned with President Donald Trump are welcome in her U.S. Senate campaign. This message highlights her big-tent strategy and exposes growing divisions within the Democratic Party.

Crockett Courts Disillusioned Trump Voters In Texas Senate Race

Speaking on MS NOW, Crockett said party affiliation should not define who belongs in her campaign, reported The Hill.

"I'm a Texan, and so at the end of the day, I think people are trying to say it has to be one [party] or the other," she said. "I believe it has to be both."

She added that voter frustration is growing. "We're going to see people that are regretting that they voted for Trump," Crockett said.

She added, "And those people are absolutely welcome in our campaign."

Crockett Blames Trump-Era Policies For Farm Bankruptcies

Crockett pointed to economic strain in rural Texas, arguing that Republican leadership has worsened conditions for farmers and ranchers.

She said they were already under pressure before Trump returned to office, citing delays in passing a farm bill.

"He's only exacerbated their problems," Crockett said, pointing to record numbers of bankruptcy filings.

At her campaign launch, Crockett defended her decision to seek higher office. "What we need is for me to have a bigger voice," she said.

Crockett Faces Criticism In Texas Senate Race

Last week, Crockett posted a video on X highlighting President Trump's past insults, in which he called her "a very low IQ person" and mocked her as "the new star of the Democrat Party."

She wrote, "Texas, let's win this thing."

She entered the Democratic primary against state Rep. James Talarico (D-Texas) following former Rep. Colin Allred's exit and positioned herself as a rising star in the party.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville also criticized Crockett for focusing too much on herself rather than voters, though her campaign underscores her intent to energize Democratic voters in a high-profile Texas race.

Sen. John Kennedy dismissed her bid as unserious, saying on My View with Lara Trump that "they need to tell her that the voices in her head are not real" and predicting she would "be leaving Congress," reported Fox News.

Kennedy asserted the Texas Senate seat would remain in Republican hands and questioned why she pursued the race.

