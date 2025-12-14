Trump Vows To Defend Religious Freedom On Hanukkah, JD Vance Requests Prayers For Sydney Victims

President Donald Trump marked Hanukkah with a White House proclamation reaffirming his administration's support for Jewish Americans and pledging to defend religious freedom for people of all faiths.

Trump Pledges Support For Jewish Americans This Hanukkah

In a message posted Sunday by the White House on X, Trump said his administration "continues to stand firmly with the Jewish people" during the holiday season, framing the statement as both a celebration of Hanukkah and a broader commitment to religious liberty.

"This holiday season, my Administration continues to stand firmly with the Jewish people and defend the right of every believer to worship freely and without fear of persecution," Trump said in the proclamation dated Dec. 14.

Vice President JD Vance took to X, wished his Jewish friends in America a Happy Hanukkah and asked for prayers for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Australia, honoring their memory.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) reflected on Hanukkah as a time to honor Jewish resilience against antisemitism, expressing solidarity with Sydney's Jewish community and encouraging strength and mutual support.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook shared a Hanukkah message on X, saying that even a “little light pushes away the darkness.“

Sydney Hanukkah Shooting Tragedy

On Sunday, A Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney turned deadly, killing 11 people and injuring 29 in Australia's deadliest shooting in nearly 30 years.

The attack, condemned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as antisemitic terrorism, was carried out by two gunmen, one fatally shot by police, the other arrested in critical condition.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the assault specifically targeted Sydney's Jewish community.

Among the victims was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and key event organizer.

Authorities are investigating suspicious items, including explosives found in one suspect's car. The tragedy underscores the urgent need to address rising antisemitism in the country.

Global Leaders And US Officials React To Hanukkah Attack

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the families affected by the terrorist attack on Jewish people in Australia, with Obama noting he and Michelle were praying for the victims and Biden calling the assault "shocking" and "unconscionable."

Biden also addressed a separate deadly shooting at Brown University, urging stronger measures to prevent gun violence.

International leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, condemned the attack and offered condolences, emphasizing a global stand against terrorism and antisemitism.

Public figures such as billionaire Bill Ackman and Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff praised the bravery of those who intervened during the attack, highlighting acts of courage in the face of violence.

