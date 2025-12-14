Elizabeth Warren's 'Five-Alarm Antitrust Fire,' Trump's $12 Billion Farm Aid Plan And More: This Week In Politics

It was a week filled with political drama as key figures in the U.S. government took center stage with their bold statements and policy moves. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Elizabeth Warren Warns Of ‘Five-Alarm Antitrust Fire’ On Paramount-Warner Bros Merger

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has raised concerns about the potential merger between Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ:PSKY) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) . She has urged regulators to evaluate the deal without political pressure.

“This deal would be a five-alarm antitrust fire,” Warren said, citing the potential impact on consumers, creators, and workers.

Elizabeth Warren Criticizes Trump For Housing Affordability Bill Removal

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has criticized House Republicans for removing a bipartisan housing affordability measure from a must-pass defense bill. The measure was removed from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week.

Warren contrasted this with President Donald Trump’s construction of a new "golden ballroom" at the White House for "corporate donors."

Chuck Schumer Accuses Trump Of Favoring Russia Over European Allies

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has accused President Donald Trump of favoring Russia over U.S. allies in Europe as part of his new National Security Strategy.

Schumer criticized Trump for “selling out our allies in Europe and putting Russia first.”

Trump’s $12 Billion Farm Aid Plan Could Impact Deere & Company

President Donald Trump’s $12 billion farm aid plan could benefit the farming sector but also comes with a callout over prices that could put Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) and peers under the president's careful watch.

The president said farming equipment companies will be able to “take off a lot of the environmental restrictions” currently placed on machinery.

Bernie Sanders Accuses Trump Of Betraying ‘American Values’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has accused President Donald Trump of siding with authoritarian power while turning against democratic allies.

Sanders said Trump “hates Europe’s democracies” and prefers Saudi Arabia’s “brutal dictatorship.”

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.