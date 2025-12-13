Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's Response To Rising Health Insurance Costs 'Pathetic:' 'Failed The American People'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Saturday for mocking millions of Americans grappling with soaring health insurance costs, calling the response "just pathetic."

Schumer Slams Trump Over Soaring Health Premiums

Schumer posted on X, saying, "Donald Trump is telling the 24 million Americans wondering how they will cover their skyrocketing premiums (including many who voted for him) that they are ‘Democrat sycophants.'”

He added, “Just pathetic – he has failed the American people, and especially his own supporters."

The senator's comments come as health insurance premiums have surged in many parts of the country, leaving millions of Americans concerned about covering basic medical costs.

Democrats Criticize Republicans Over Rising Health Costs

On Saturday, Democratic leaders took to X to criticize Republican approaches to healthcare amid rising costs and expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) called Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) new Republican healthcare plan "toxic" and "deeply unserious" because it fails to extend expiring ACA tax credits, warning it would harm everyday Americans.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) highlighted that 10,000 people in Massachusetts lost their health insurance in a single month, double the number from last year, blaming Republican inaction for the surge.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) emphasized that 27% of farmers, including those in Polk County, Iowa, rely on the health insurance marketplace, and said Republican opposition to extending ACA tax credits 13 times could make premiums double or triple.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized Republicans for offering no serious solutions, noting that the U.S. spends far more on healthcare than most countries, faces the highest prescription drug prices in the world, and leaves 85 million Americans uninsured or underinsured.

Johnson Pushes Plan To Lower Health Care Premiums

House Republicans introduced the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, presenting it as a "common-sense" solution to reduce healthcare costs for Americans.

Johnson criticized Democrats, saying the Affordable Care Act caused skyrocketing premiums and waste, fraud, and abuse.

He emphasized that Republicans are stepping in to "fix the mess Democrats created."

