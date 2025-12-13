US Lifts Belarus Potash Sanctions After Lukashenko Releases 123 Political Prisoners, Including Nobel Laureate

The United States lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash exports on Saturday after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko freed 123 political prisoners, the largest release since diplomatic talks between Washington and Minsk began.

Trump Envoy Negotiates Prisoner Release

The release came after two days of talks between Lukashenko and John Coale, the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for Belarus, according to statements from the Belarusian presidency.

Among those freed were Nobel Peace Prize winner and Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava, and former presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka.

Potash Trade Implications For Global Markets

Belarus is a major global producer of potash, a key fertilizer and one of the country's main export commodities. Before the 2020 crisis, potash fertilizer exports generated $2.4 billion in revenue, about 8% of total exports and roughly 4% of gross domestic product, according to the National Statistical Committee data.

The sanctions were imposed after Belarus' crackdown following the 2020 election and were expanded in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Geopolitical Strategy Behind Sanctions Relief

U.S. officials told Reuters the diplomatic initiative aims to pull Lukashenko from President Vladimir Putin's sphere of influence, as Belarus is a key ally of Russia.

The Trump administration views Lukashenko’s relationship with Putin as potentially useful for Ukraine peace negotiations. “Your president has a long history with President Putin and has the ability to advise him,” Coale said, according to state news agency Belta.

Opposition Response, Remaining Detainees

According to Viasna, which is headed by Ales Bialiatski, 1,197 people in Belarus were considered political prisoners as of Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that 114 civilians, including Ukrainian and Belarusian citizens, were transferred to Ukraine.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on X that the release resulted from “brilliant diplomacy & consistent pressure” and urged continued European sanctions. “Pressure must continue until repression ends, all prisoners are free & Belarus can begin its democratic future,” Tsikhanouskaya wrote on X.

