Trump Admin Ordered To End National Guard Deployment In LA By Monday

A federal appellate court has mandated the withdrawal of California National Guard troops from Los Angeles by Monday. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle between the state of California and the Trump administration.

Upholds Lower Court's Decision

The Trump administration must withdraw California National Guard troops from Los Angeles by Monday, as ruled by a federal appellate court on Friday. According to The New York Times report, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision, halting the mobilization that has affected the city for six months.

The appellate court’s ruling on Friday said that the federal government had unlawfully extended the military presence in Los Angeles, months after protests over immigration enforcement had subsided.

The decision prevents the administration from utilizing the remaining 100 National Guard troops in California, at least temporarily.

No National Guard In California

However, the judges temporarily blocked part of the district court’s order that would have returned control of the troops to Gov. Gavin Newsom. California officials hailed the decision as a partial victory.

Rob Bonta, the state’s attorney general, stated, “The Ninth Circuit's decision means that, come Monday, there will be no National Guard troops deployed in California.”

At the height of the deployment in June, approximately 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines were sent to Los Angeles. State officials opposed the move, arguing it was an overreaction to manageable demonstrations. The Justice Department has not commented on the ruling.

Legal Battle Over Deployment

The legal conflict over the National Guard deployment in California has been ongoing since June.

Initially, a federal appeals court allowed the Trump administration to maintain control over the troops, despite a lower court ruling that deemed the deployment a violation of statutory procedures and the Tenth Amendment.

The legal battle intensified as California sought to regain control over its National Guard, arguing that the federal deployment was an overreach. The Ninth Circuit’s recent decision represents a turning point, temporarily halting the federal government’s authority over the remaining troops.

Photo courtesy: Brian Jason from Shutterstock