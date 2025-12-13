Ex-Sen. Doug Jones (D) formally entered Alabama's governor's race Friday, marking a high-profile Democratic return in a deeply Republican state.

Jones launched his campaign in Birmingham, calling for unity and renewed focus on economic and social challenges.

Jones said Alabama voters deserve alternatives and leadership willing to bridge political divides, reports Associated Press.

Campaign Launch In Birmingham

Jones kicked off his bid during a rally in Birmingham that drew a large crowd. Musician Jason Isbell joined the event, underscoring the campaign's cultural appeal.

Jones tied the announcement to the anniversary of his 2017 Senate victory. He said that election showed Alabama could move beyond rigid party labels.

"With your help we can finish what we began. We can build the Alabama we've always deserved," Jones told supporters.

Policy Focus And Message

Jones said Alabama faces urgent economic, health care and education issues. He argued current leadership has failed to address rising costs and access gaps.

He pledged to push for Medicaid expansion if elected. Jones said the move would protect rural hospitals and support working families.

Jones also backed creating a state lottery. He said Alabama should join most states in using lottery revenue for public needs.

Rematch Potential

Jones' entry sets up a potential rematch with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

Tuberville defeated Jones in the 2020 Senate race.

Both candidates must first win party primaries in May. The general election will follow in November.

Challenges Ahead

Alabama has not elected a Democratic governor since 1998. Recent statewide races show Democrats struggle to exceed 40% support.

Retired political science professor Jess Brown said Jones faces long odds. Brown described the campaign as an uphill fight.

Jones acknowledged his underdog status. He said he entered the race to ensure voters have a real choice.

Criticism Of Rivals

Jones criticized Tuberville's opposition to Affordable Care Act subsidies. He said many families rely on the assistance.

Jones also questioned Tuberville's Alabama residency. Tuberville owns property in Florida but says Auburn remains his home.

Past Record And Support

Before politics, Jones prosecuted Ku Klux Klan members tied to the 1963 Birmingham church bombing. Supporters say his record shows principled leadership.

Attendees welcomed Jones' return. One supporter said Alabama needs "somebody sensible" back in the race, Associated Press adds.

Image: Shutterstock/www.globalnewsart.com