Donald Trump Promises 'Serious Retaliation' In Response To ISIS Attack Killing Three Americans In Syria

President Donald Trump vowed “very serious retaliation” In the wake of an ISIS attack in Syria that claimed the lives of two U.S. military personnel and one American civilian.

What Happened: The assault, attributed to the Islamic State group by the U.S., occurred in an unstable region of Syria. The U.S. Central Command verified that three service members were wounded in a surprise attack by a lone IS member in central Syria. The attacker was subsequently neutralized.

Sharing his reaction, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well. This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation.”

As per the report by the Associated Press, This incident represents the first lethal attack on U.S. forces in Syria since the overthrow of President Bashar Assad a year prior.

The civilian casualty was identified as a U.S. interpreter by the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, Sean Parnell. The incident is currently under thorough investigation.

Also Read: Trump on Assad’s Fall: Putin ‘Was Not Interested In Protecting Him Any Longer’

The attack took place near the historic city of Palmyra, with the injured being evacuated to the al-Tanf garrison near the Iraq and Jordan borders. Syria's Interior Ministry is probing whether the attacker was an active IS member or merely inspired by its extremist ideology.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to those targeting Americans, promising that the U.S. will relentlessly pursue and eradicate them. The U.S. currently has hundreds of troops stationed in eastern Syria as part of a coalition combating IS.

The attack underscores the ongoing threat posed by ISIS, despite the group’s territorial losses in recent years. The U.S. has been leading an international coalition to combat ISIS in Syria and Iraq since 2014. This incident could potentially escalate tensions in the region and may influence U.S. policy and military strategy in Syria.

The U.S. has been working with local partners, including the Syrian Democratic Forces, to stabilize the region and ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS. However, this attack highlights the challenges in securing the region and the persistent threat posed by ISIS and its ideology.

President Trump’s vow of “serious retaliation” indicates a continued U.S. commitment to counterterrorism efforts in Syria. However, it remains to be seen how this will translate into action on the ground.

Read Next

Secret White House Document Alleges Alibaba Aided Chinese Military Cyberattacks Against US