Belarus Frees 123 Detainees After Talks With US Envoy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko released 123 detainees Saturday after negotiations involving a U.S. envoy.

The move followed renewed diplomatic engagement between Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and Washington.

The freed group included prominent political prisoners long jailed after Belarus’s 2020 unrest, reports Reuters.

The release followed two days of discussions in Minsk involving a representative of President Donald Trump. In exchange, Washington agreed to ease sanctions on Belarusian potash exports, Reuters reports.

High-Profile Prisoners Freed

Among those released was Ales Bialiatski, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran human rights advocate. Authorities had imprisoned him since mid-2021 for his activism. His detention had drawn sustained criticism from Western governments, Reuters writes.

Authorities also freed Maria Kalesnikava, a central figure in mass demonstrations challenging Lukashenko’s rule in 2020. She became a symbol of opposition resistance after security forces arrested her during the crackdown.

Former presidential hopeful Viktar Babaryka was also among those released. He had faced detention while preparing an election challenge against Lukashenko.

U.S. Policy Shift On Sanctions

U.S. officials confirmed the administration would lift restrictions on Belarusian potash shipments. Potash remains vital for global fertilizer markets and a major export for Belarus, Reuters reports.

The policy adjustment marked Washington’s largest concession toward Minsk in years. Officials framed the step as part of a broader diplomatic effort.

Opposition Reaction And Humanitarian Focus

Tatsiana Khomich, Kalesnikava’s sister, told reporters she spoke with her after release. Kalesnikava said she felt grateful for international efforts supporting her freedom.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya welcomed the humanitarian outcome but urged Europe to keep pressure intact. She said targeted sanctions helped secure prisoner releases.

Strategic Calculations In Washington

U.S. officials said engagement aims to reduce Belarus’s dependence on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Belarus has remained a close Moscow ally throughout Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump has publicly described Lukashenko as “the highly respected president of Belarus,” Reuters adds. The remark angered opposition figures who label him an authoritarian ruler.

