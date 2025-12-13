Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has issued a warning to President Donald Trump following their public disagreement.

What Happened: Greene voiced her concerns about the potential negative impact of Trump’s attacks on her, stemming from their differing views on the cost-of-living crisis and the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

According to Greene, Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the economic struggles faced by many Americans could lead to the Republican Party losing its majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I do believe at this time that Republicans will lose the midterms, and I think that's unfortunate,” Greene stated during her interview with CBS News.

"I very much wanted to be part of a Republican majority in Congress that solved problems for the American people, that delivered what we promised to America," she added.

The interview was released a day after Trump’s conversation with Politico’s Dasha Burns on The Conversation podcast, where he rated his economic performance as “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”

Greene, however, disagreed with this assessment, suggesting that Trump’s billionaire status might be preventing him from understanding the economic hardships of everyday Americans.

"You can't gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable, and you can't tell them that the economy is in A-plus-plus-plus. You just can't do that, and I think it's insulting to people's intelligence," she added, dropping two plusses from Trump's grade,” she further continued.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Greene has predicted such an outcome for the midterms. She had previously forecasted a similar result when she announced her intention to resign from Congress in January 2026.

Why It Matters: The public fallout between Greene and Trump, two influential figures within the Republican Party, could potentially impact the party’s unity and performance in the upcoming elections.

Greene’s warning to Trump underlines the growing concern within the party about the potential disconnect between its leadership and the economic realities faced by its constituents. The outcome of the midterms could be significantly influenced by how the party addresses these concerns.

