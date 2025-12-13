Trump Sounds Alarm on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'Things Like This End Up in Third World Wars'

President Donald Trump has issued a warning about the potential for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine to escalate into a global war.

What Happened: On Thursday, Trump expressed his concerns about the intensifying situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, cautioning that such conflicts can lead to world wars.

“Things like this end up in third world wars. And we don’t want to see that happen,” Trump stated to reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump’s comments highlight the delicate state of diplomacy in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Ukraine, which commenced on February 24, 2022. The process of securing a peace deal has been complicated due to the contrasting priorities of the two nations.

Trump’s warning is a reflection of the deep involvement of European countries, NATO, and other global powers in the conflict, which is nearing another anniversary.

Also Read: Russian-Backed Fake News Sites Are Fueling US Disinformation Campaigns

He also said that the war “doesn’t really affect the United States unless it got out of control,” but warned of the potential for the conflict to escalate into a global war.

Trump also disclosed that the U.S. was “working very hard” to broker a peace deal, which he claimed had support from both sides, except for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The U.S. is set to continue diplomatic efforts to push both Russia and Ukraine toward a peace agreement, although it remains uncertain whether both sides will agree to a deal soon.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has far-reaching implications, not just for the two nations, but for the global community. The potential for escalation into a world war underscores the urgency for a resolution.

The U.S., along with other global powers, plays a crucial role in brokering a peace deal. However, the differing priorities of Russia and Ukraine add complexity to these negotiations. The world watches as diplomatic efforts continue, with the hope of preventing a global war.

Read Next

Trump May Formally Offer Putin Control of Occupied Ukrainian Land in Proposed Peace Deal

Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Marc