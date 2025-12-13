Elon Musk Fires Back After Gavin Newsom's Office Mocks His Relationship With Estranged Trans Daughter: 'I Love Xavier Very Much'

Elon Musk got embroiled in a public clash with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) on Friday after the governor's press office mocked the billionaire's relationship with his estranged transgender daughter.

Newsom Press Office Sparks Controversy With X Post

Newsom's press office shared a video posted by America PAC, a super political action committee created by Musk, featuring Newsom saying he wanted to see protections for transgender children and saying that no governor had signed more pro-trans legislation than he had.

While reposting the clip on X, the press office added a pointed remark aimed at Musk: "Correct. We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."

Musk Responds, Citing ‘Woke Mind Virus'

Musk fired back, saying "I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier" and accusing Newsom and others of promoting what he calls the "woke mind virus."

He said that his child suffers from a "tragic mental illness," adding, "I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers."

Musk also said his other daughters "do indeed love me very much."

Who Is Vivian Jenna Wilson?

Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, 21, was born Xavier Musk and legally changed her name and gender, adopting her mother's maiden name to distance herself from her father.

According to Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson, she informed her transition in a note that asked others not to tell Musk directly.

In an August 2025 appearance on drag performer Maddy Morphosis's show, Wilson rejected Musk's statements, saying she was not responsible for his politics or public persona.

Musk has previously said his "son" was "dead" after approving documents for Wilson's gender-affirming care, remarks that drew widespread backlash.

