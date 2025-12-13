Bernie Sanders Applauds Bipartisan House Vote Restoring Union Rights For 1 Million Federal Workers: 'Senate Must Pass This'

On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised a bipartisan House vote overturning Donald Trump's executive order that stripped collective bargaining rights from more than one million federal workers, urging the Senate to swiftly approve the measure.

Sanders Hails House Reversal Of Trump's Union Restrictions

Sanders said that the House vote restores a fundamental labor right for federal employees.

Writing on X, he congratulated House Democrats and 20 Republicans who supported the measure.

"All workers, including federal employees, have the right to be in a union," Sanders said, calling on the Senate to pass the bipartisan provision without delay.

The House voted 231-195 on Thursday to repeal an executive order signed by President Trump in late March that barred collective bargaining at more than two dozen federal agencies.

Senate Passage Remains Uncertain Despite Bipartisan Support

While the measure cleared the House with cross-party backing, its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain, reported the Washington Post.

Republicans largely oppose the repeal, meaning Democrats would need support from at least 13 Republican senators to overcome a filibuster if party-line support holds.

The Trump administration argued the executive order was necessary to protect national security, though critics note the restrictions extended to agencies with only indirect links to national defense.

Sanders Also Voices Criticisms In Corporate Labor Disputes

Earlier this month, he renewed criticism of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) , arguing the company prioritized executive compensation while failing to finalize contracts with nearly 12,000 unionized baristas.

Sanders said Starbucks has delayed reaching agreements for almost four years despite workers voting to unionize.

He has also called for international solidarity with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) workers, following coordinated strikes across 38 countries on Black Friday.

