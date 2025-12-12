Russia, Belarus Reach Out To Venezuela's Maduro As Trump Intensifies Pressure

Russia and Belarus contacted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump increased pressure for his ouster, raising the possibility that Maduro could look for refuge abroad

Maduro Signals Readiness To Leave With Amnesty

According to a Reuters report citing sources, Maduro told President Donald Trump in a phone call last month that he was willing to leave Venezuela if he and his family were granted full legal amnesty.

The Trump administration does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president. He has been in power since 2013, following the death of his mentor and former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

Though Maduro claims he won reelection last year, the vote was dismissed as a sham by the U.S. and other Western governments.

According to the U.S. Department of State, since 2019, more than 50 countries, including the United States, have refused to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s head of state.

Belarus Holds Second Meeting With Venezuelan Envoy

Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, a close ally of Russia, held his second meeting in 17 days on Thursday with the Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow.

Belarusian state news agency Belta reported last month that Lukashenko told the envoy that Maduro was always welcome in Belarus and it was time for him to pay a visit.

Putin Reaffirms Support During Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call to the Venezuelan leader on Thursday, “reaffirmed his support for the policy of Maduro’s government, aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure,” the Kremlin said.

Trump Intensifies Caribbean Military Buildup

Trump has escalated pressure on Venezuela in recent months, increasing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.

Speaking to Politico this week, he warned that Maduro's time in power is limited, without specifying whether American forces might intervene directly.

Maduro has earlier been charged with heading the Cartel de los Soles, which the U.S. classifies as a foreign terrorist organization.

