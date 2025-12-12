Days After Receiving Criticism Over 'Backdoor EV Mandate,' Pete Buttigieg Says Democrats Should Prepare For Trump's Departure: 'Some Republicans…'

Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thinks that lawmakers from the Democratic Party should prepare for President Donald Trump's departure from American politics.

Some Republicans Preparing For Trump's Departure, Says Pete Buttigieg

In an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Thursday, Buttigieg shared that some GOP leaders were "defying this President," calling the phenomenon "remarkable." Buttigieg shared a video on the social media platform X, saying that "key Republicans" were starting to "prepare for the inevitable."

You're seeing it with people I never thought you would see this from," Buttigieg said, "Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace criticizing Republican leadership," he added. "I think the way his power is starting to collapse will be first within his party and then more broadly in the country," Buttigieg shared.

He also highlighted how Republican lawmakers in Indiana moved to block redistricting legislation touted by Trump, as the proposal failed to obtain the required number of votes to move it forward.

However, he shared that leaders in the Democratic party were "struggling" to imagine what would come next when Trump's second term at the White House is over and he is "no longer active in American politics."

Trump Rolls Back CAFE Norms

The comments come as the Trump administration recently announced relaxed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms, touting it as a move that would boost affordability and promote safety in the auto industry. The move was also hailed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is also challenging auto safety standards.

Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also hailed the decision to scale back on the norms, but also criticized Buttigieg's "backdoor EV mandate" in the auto industry, which led to inflation in car prices.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Feels Sorry For Trump

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she felt “very sorry” for Trump and outlined that his public mockery and insults against her have instigated serious threats against her family. Trump had earlier called the lawmaker a "traitor."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock